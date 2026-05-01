Big Bear eagle chicks new names revealed

The Brief Friends of Big Bear Valley on Friday announced the names for the 2026 bald eaglets after a massive public and student vote. Chick 1 has been named Sandy, while Chick 2 is named Luna, following a final tally from local 3rd grade classrooms. Sandy was the runaway favorite among the public, appearing 3,706 times out of nearly 64,000 total name submissions.



The results are finally in for the Big Bear Valley eagle nest!

Local students and the community have selected "Sandy" and "Luna" as the official names for this year’s chicks.

What we know:

After a massive public engagement effort that saw 63,915 names submitted, the top 30 randomly drawn options were sent to Big Bear Valley 3rd grade classrooms for a final vote.

Chick 1’s name, Sandy, earned 30 student votes, while Chick 2’s name, Luna, followed with 25 votes.

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Other top contenders included Star and Chip, which tied with 22 votes each, and Phoenix with 18 votes.

What they're saying:

In an emotional nod to the organization's history, the Friends of Big Bear Valley team addressed the choice of the name Sandy.

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"Please know that although Sandy would not have wanted us to outright name one of the eaglets Sandy, she would have been honored that you and the students went through the process and named one of the 2026 eaglets after her."

What you can do:

Supporters can continue to follow the growth of Sandy and Luna via the live nest cam.

The organization expressed deep gratitude for the "generous support of Friends of Big Bear Valley" from the community throughout this naming contest and the 2026 nesting season.