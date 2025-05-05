REAL ID deadline on Wednesday: What you need to know

Wednesday, May 7 is the first day you'll need a REAL ID-compliant license to board a commercial plane in the U.S.

If you're flying in the coming days or weeks, expect delays and long lines at the airport as TSA begins enforcing the mandate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Real ID deadline is May 7

Other acceptable forms of ID to show at the airport in order to travel include a valid U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, DHS-trusted traveler card, or military ID.

Non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs will not be accepted for boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing federal government facilities, or entering nuclear power plants.

To accommodate the rush, select DMV offices will be open for REAL ID appointments only on Saturday, May 10.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TSA proposes REAL ID 'phased enforcement' - here's what that means

The offices listed below will open by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10:

Concord (2070 Diamond Blvd.)

Fullerton (909 W. Valencia Drive)

Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.)

Oakland (5300 Claremont Ave.)

Poway (13461 Community Road)

Riverside East (6425 Sycamore Canyon Blvd.)

Roseville (7200 Galilee Road)

San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

San Jose (111 W. Alma Ave.)

Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

West Covina (800 S. Glendora Ave.)

Californians can apply for a REAL ID by visiting REALID.dmv.ca.gov, completing the online application, and uploading the necessary documents.

SUGGESTED: DMV adding hours for Real ID appointments

The process should take about 15 minutes in the office after starting online.

Californians can continue to apply for their REAL ID after May 7.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.