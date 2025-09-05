Rats in the kitchen frustrate Subway sandwich artists in Los Angeles

Subway workers in the Eagle Rock location are fed up after dealing with an apparent rat infestation.

What we know:

A group of sandwich artists and fast-food union members staged a strike outside the Eagle Rock Boulevard location of Subway on Thursday, September 5 to demand safe working condition.

Photos shared to FOX 11 showed some of its bread being bitten as well as a mouse being caught in a trap.

"Would you eat the food?" asked FOX 11's Ed Laskos motioning to the now-closed Eagle Rock Subway location.

"No," said one of the workers demonstrating outside the store. "Very contaminado."

The demonstration comes after the store was shut down by Los Angeles County health inspectors.

People who used to work in the Eagle Rock location claims the alleged vermin infestation has lasted well over a year. Those who worked at the Subway on Eagle Rock Boulevard reported rat droppings on top of the rat sightings.

What's next:

Workers are hoping these demonstrations would get the fast-food giant to implement safer working conditions.