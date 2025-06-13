'Rape dungeon on wheels' suspect agrees to plea deal, sentenced to 25 years

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

The Brief Eduardo Sarabia pleaded no contest to four separate sexual assaults on Friday. A judge immediately sentenced Sarabia to 25 years and eight months in state prison. Sarabia was arrested in 2024 after deputies allegedly caught him in the act with a woman in his "rape dungeon on wheels."



LOS ANGELES — The man accused of raping multiple women in what deputies called a "rape dungeon on wheels" has agreed to a plea deal.

What we know:

Eduardo Sarabia pleaded no contest on Friday to raping two women in his van in May 2024, which deputies described as a "rape dungeon on wheels," that was "disgustingly outfitted for rape." Sarabia also pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting two children between 2010 and 2012 and 2021 and 2022.

A judge immediately sentenced Sarabia to 25 years and eight months in state prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The backstory:

Sarabia was charged in June 2024 with sexually assaulting two women in his van in a secluded area of the Angeles National Forest.

Deputies say Sarabia raped a woman on May 12, 2024, after driving her to a dark turn-off on HIghway 39. The next day, deputies allegedly caught Sarabia in the act, when he returned to the same area with another woman.

Sarabia has been in custody ever since. After he was charged with raping two women in the van, two more of his alleged victims came forward, including his niece.