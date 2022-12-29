Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

article

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization.

The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is next to the Promenade, which Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield recently sold for $150 million.

Earlier this year, the Rams were looking to purchase the Promenade to use as a training camp facility. Currently, the Rams practice out of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and have a training camp at UC Irvine.

The Westfield Topanaga was not part of the recent sale.



