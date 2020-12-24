Rams' Andrew Whitworth hands out gifts to kids, grocery gift cards to families for the holidays

article

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and his family spent parts of the holidays spreading Christmas cheer to families at St. Joseph Center in Venice.

According to photos shared by the Rams, the Whitworth family handed out gifts to 96 children and gave $500 grocery gift cards to each family, as well as a holiday meal.

While Whitworth can't take the field this Sunday against NFC West rivals Seattle Seahawks due to a leg injury, the 4-time Pro Bowler has continued to make a difference off the field. Earlier this month, Whitworth and his wife Melissa donated $50,000 to The Serving Spoon in Inglewood in hopes of helping the restaurant stay afloat. The couple's donation comes as the restaurant owners launched a GoFundMe page asking the community for their help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rams' Andrew Whitworth, wife donate $50K to Inglewood restaurant following emotional plea

Whitworth's work in the community earned him a 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination earlier in the month.

Advertisement

St. Joseph's Center is an organization that works to provide working families in need, as well as those facing homelessness, resources and tools to help them become self-supporting members of the community, according to the nonprofit's website. Those looking to help St. Joseph's Center can click here for more information.

FOX 11 SPORTS

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.