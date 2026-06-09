Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson arrested on felony domestic violence charge

article

The Brief Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of felony domestic violence and subsequently released on a $50,000 bond. Police responded Monday night to a West Hills home where Jackson allegedly tried to take a phone from a woman he believed was recording him, leaving her with visible scratch marks. The Rams acknowledged the arrest in a statement, noting they take these matters seriously but declining further comment due to the ongoing legal situation.



Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was released on a $50,000 bond Tuesday morning following an early-morning arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence at a home in West Hills, according to law enforcement officials.

What we know:

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. Monday to a home in the 7400 block of Cliffside Court following a report of battery domestic violence.

Jackson, 27, allegedly confronted a woman because he believed she was recording him with a cell phone.

Investigators reported that Jackson allegedly tried to force the phone out of her hand, and the woman was found to have scratch marks on her arms.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center, Jackson was booked early Tuesday and later released after posting bond.

The lineman has been a key starter for the Rams since going undrafted out of the University of Iowa in 2021, eventually signing a three-year, $57 million contract extension with the team in February 2025.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who the woman involved in the incident is or what her relationship is to Jackson.

Authorities have not released details regarding whether anyone else was present in the home during the altercation or if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

The NFL has not yet announced if Jackson will face immediate administrative leave or a roster status change while the legal process plays out.

What's next:

Jackson is tentatively scheduled to make his initial appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 30.

At the same time, the NFL is expected to review the police reports under its personal conduct policy, which could result in a multi-game suspension or further league discipline regardless of the final legal outcome.