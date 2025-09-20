Raja Jackson arrested, charged with felony assault after attack on wrestler Syko Stu

The Brief Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a professional wrestler. The attack, which was livestreamed, occurred after what was supposed to be a planned wrestling performance. Jackson's father, Rampage, said the incident was a "work that went wrong" and that his son had recently suffered a concussion.



Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, was arrested for a felony after a brutal attack on professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith was livestreamed.

The assault, which took place during a staged wrestling event, reportedly left Smith with a serious head injury and multiple facial fractures.

Felony assault

What we know:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Raja Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday and remained in a Los Angeles jail on a $50,000 bond in the morning.

Brutal beatdown

The backstory:

The assault took place last month at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Jackson allegedly climbed into the ring and body-slammed Stuart Smith, a professional wrestler known as Syko Stu.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD investigating Raja Jackson wrestling incident

Following the initial slam, Jackson reportedly threw at least 20 punches to the head of the apparently unconscious wrestler.

He was eventually pulled off Smith by several other wrestlers and fled.

Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released Aug. 31.

After the incident, Smith detailed his injuries on social media. He sustained a "serious head injury, … trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth," according to a post on his Instagram.

Wrestling academy reaction

What they're saying:

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy released a statement on Facebook condemning the actions.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," the statement read.

"This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

Rampage Jackson statement

The other side:

Rampage Jackson offered a different perspective on his son's actions.

Rampage Jackson said the assault was part of a previously planned performance that "went wrong" after Smith apparently angered Raja Jackson by unexpectedly hitting him in the side of the head earlier in the day before the match.

"Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring," Rampage Jackson wrote. "I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact."

Rampage Jackson was the UFC light heavyweight champion in 2007 and 2008, and he fought for several MMA promotions until 2019. He has also worked as a pro wrestler and an actor , most notably playing B.A. Baracus in the film reboot of "The A-Team" in 2010.