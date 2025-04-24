Rain, thunderstorms enter Southern California forecast - here's when

The Brief Southern California is expected to experience a rainy start to the weekend. Rain totals are anticipated to be around a third of an inch in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The weather system will move east by Saturday evening, leading to possible showers overnight into Sunday morning.



It's shaping up to be a rainy start to the weekend for Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

A deep marine layer and strong onshore flow will keep the weather cool Friday, bringing along patchy drizzle in the morning and rain for much of the area Saturday.

The latest forecast shows a chance of drizzle in the morning hours of Friday, especially near the foothills, the NWS said, but it won't last long.

"Chances are high that most areas will see at least some sunshine by afternoon," the NWS said.

Light rain will move through most of the area on Saturday, with best chances in the morning hours to early afternoon, officials said, though it could be as early as midnight for some along the coast.

Anticipated rain totals have increased, the NWS said, with around a third of an inch across Los Angeles and Ventura counties and up to half an inch across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"Small thunderstorm chances have been added as well to interior SLO/SB and the northern Ventura mountains in the afternoon," the NWS said.

The system moves east of the area by Saturday evening, but there will be enough moisture leading into Sunday that possible showers may pop up overnight into early Sunday morning.

The rest of Sunday is expected to be dry with slightly warmer temperatures, the NWS said.

By Tuesday, highs are predicted to reach at least the lower 80s for the valleys and upper 60s and 70s elsewhere with mostly clear skies.

By mid-week, temperatures will cool slightly, especially in coastal areas.