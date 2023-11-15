Rain moving into Southern California: Here’s what to expect

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected to give way to clouds and rain across much of the Southland beginning Wednesday and lingering into the weekend, although the storm is not expected to be a major rain-maker.

According to the National Weather Service, an "unsettled weather pattern" will develop over the next few days "as a slow-moving Pacific storm system moves over the region."

"Light to moderate rain and cooler temperatures will spread over the region Wednesday through Sunday," according to the NWS. "The highest chances for precipitation will be Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday."

Rain totals are expected to be relatively low, with the first wave producing between a quarter- and half-inch of rain Wednesday, according to the NWS. The second wave of the storm from Friday into Saturday is expected to be slightly stronger, but forecasters said latest estimates show it will range from a half-inch to 1.5 inches, although some earlier projections indicated as much as 3 inches might fall.

"It's possible amounts could be quite a bit less than that," according the NWS.

Forecasters noted the storm "is looking considerably weaker than earlier forecasts and now most areas will only be looking at periods of light to locally moderate rain showers at most."

The weather should dry out by early next week, but low clouds and fog will likely develop over the area Sunday night into Monday.

