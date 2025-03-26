Rain, fog roll into Southern California: Timeline

The Brief Fog and drizzly conditions affected parts of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The marine layer brought light rain to beach communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Cooler temperatures and light rain are expected through Sunday.



Fog and drizzly conditions rolled into parts of Los Angeles Wednesday and coastal areas are expected to remain overcast throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The marine layer brought light rain to coastal communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with occasionally breezy conditions expected for the rest of the week.

According to the NWS, rain totals are expected to be light, generally under 0.25 inches.

Cooler temperatures and light rain are in the forecast through Sunday, then an expected trend into slightly warmer temperatures begins Monday.

But the rain isn't over just yet.

The latest forecast models show some indications for "a more significant rain event" possible next Thursday and Friday, April 3 and 4, according to the NWS.

