Tornado possibly hit Pico Rivera; NWS investigating
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - As the peak of a winter storm hammered down on California, bringing rain, gusty winds and mountain snow, another weather event may have occurred in Los Angeles County.
Meteorologists previously warned the magnitude of the storm could also bring hail, as well as "weak" tornadoes.
What we know:
The National Weather Service confirmed they are investigating reports of a possible tornado that hit Pico Rivera during the overnight hours.
The weather event may have occurred around 3:15 a.m.
A team will conduct a storm survey around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
What we don't know:
The size of the possible tornado is unknown.
