Raid at illegal gambling operation in Garden Grove nets 19 arrests

Police made 19 arrests at an illegal gambling operation in a Garden Grove neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 10000 block of McMichael Drive, near Brookhurst Street, and determined a residence "was in fact operating as an illegal gambling establishment,'' according to Sgt. Troy Haller of the Garden Grove Police Department.

A search warrant was served at the home and 12 gambling machine consoles and a gun were found and seized, Haller said.

Officers arrested 19 people for illegal gambling violations and/or outstanding arrest warrants, Haller said.

