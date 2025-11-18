Homes of 'RHOBH' stars Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke burglarized while away at BravoCon

The Brief Burglary Incident: The homes of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke were burglarized over the weekend while they attended BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Police Response: Stracke's dog walker reported a broken window at her Bel Air home, while Hilton's husband called 911 after spotting intruders.

Ongoing Investigation: It remains unclear if any items were stolen from either home, and investigations are currently underway.

Fans of the Bravoverse continue to process everything that happened at BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend. However, two Bravo stars were met with some bad luck during the festivities.

What we know:

The homes of Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke, two stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," were burglarized over the weekend, TMZ reported.

Stracke’s dog walker contacted authorities around 2 p.m. Saturday after seeing a broken window at her Bel Air home.

Hours later, Hilton’s husband, Rick, called 911 and reported that three burglars were inside the couple’s Bel Air mansion. In both cases, by the time Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, the thieves had fled the homes.

Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke at the American Ballet Theatre's Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anything was taken from either home. The investigations are ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Hilton and Stracke aren’t the only stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise who have been targeted by thieves.

In 2017, Kyle Richards and her family lost an estimated $1 million in valuables, including family heirlooms, while celebrating the winter holidays in Aspen.

In October 2021, Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Encino.

Earlier this year, the home of former cast member Teddi Mellencamp was targeted in a pair of Encino break-ins.

