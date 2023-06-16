Quincy Reese: Vigil scheduled to honor life of slain teen

The South Los Angeles community continues to grapple with the death of 16-year-old Quincy Reese Jr. and on Friday, the community will gather in prayer in celebration of his life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crenshaw HS star student-athlete killed in South LA shooting

The vigil is scheduled for Friday, June 16 at Leimert Park Village Plaza's People Street at 10:30 a.m.

"Join us as we come together in a moment of reflection, and community prayer to honor the life of Quincy Darnell Reese Jr, a young soul gone too soon. Let's lift up his family in love and support as we begin the journey towards healing," an Instagram post said.

Reese was a star scholar-athlete at Crenshaw High School with a bright future ahead of him.

On Saturday, June 10, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shots fired call at a party in the area of 74th Street and Western Avenue in South LA’s Manchester Square neighborhood. They found Reese suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Reese was a standout basketball star and maintained a 3.4 grade point average. He was planning to go out for the football team for his senior year.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover his funeral expenses.

No arrests have been announced and according to his family, the shooting was "over a girl."

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.