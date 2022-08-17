Quail Fire: Wildfire threatens structures in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 6:30 p.m. the fire had grown to approximately 20 acres, and just before 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 50 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.

Video from SkyFOX showed helicopters were on the scene. According to reports several structures are currently threatened by the fire, including the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control on Charlie Canyon Road.

The fire comes as the state of California is in the midst of a Flex Alert. A heat wave has led state officials to urge energy conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.