Heat wave prompts statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday

With above-normal temperatures expected in the Southern California and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.

The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights. Cal-ISO recommended that residents take steps before the Flex Alert takes effect, such as pre-cooling homes to 72 degrees and closing blinds and drapes.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state (Wednesday), the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," according to a statement from Cal-ISO.

According to the National Weather Service, above-normal temperatures are anticipated across the Southland through Wednesday, with a slow cooling trend setting in later in the week.