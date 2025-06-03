4 injured, including 2 kids, in Inglewood pursuit-crash

article

A police chase that started in Culver City ended when that pursuit suspect crashed into an innocent driver in Inglewood, according to police.

What we know:

The chase began around 10 a.m. after officers started following a car reportedly associated with multiple felonies, including robbery and carjacking.

That suspect crashed into an innocent driver at the intersection of La Brea and Centinela avenues in Inglewood.

The pursuit suspect, along with a woman and two children who were passengers, were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was not injured.

Police indicated that the suspect driver appeared to have run a red light just before the crash.

Prior to the collision, the suspect had stopped and was contacted by officers, but then fled, leading to the short pursuit.

What we don't know:

The injuries of those transported to the hospital are unknown.