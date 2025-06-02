Aston Martin pursuit suspect who died after crash in Boyle Heights ID'd

The Brief Martin Soria died after a high-speed police chase in an Aston Martin ended in a crash and his apprehension in Boyle Heights. Soria, 30, reportedly suffered a "medical emergency" and went into cardiac arrest after being tackled by officers. The Medical Examiner's office is investigating the cause of Soria's death.



Officials have identified the driver who was killed after he crashed his Aston Martin following a high-speed police chase in Boyle Heights last week.

What we know:

The pursuit happened in the early morning hours of Friday, May 30 when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a driver in a silver Aston Martin for driving at speeds exceeding 70 mph, officials said.

That driver, later identified as 30-year-old Martin Soria, sped away, leading officers on a chase that was eventually called off due to the dangerous speeds.

An air unit continued to follow the car, directing officers to the crash site in the area of Washington Boulevard and Soto Street in Boyle Heights.

After crashing into a utility pole, Soria ran for about a block before being apprehended.

While he was being taken into custody, Soria suffered a "medical emergency" after being tackled by police.

He died at the scene.

The Aston Martin had temporary plates and was registered in Irvine. Inside the car, plastic trash bags with packages and a safe were discovered.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of Soria's death is currently unknown.

It is also not immediately clear what was contained within the packages found inside the sports car.

What's next:

The Medical Examiner's office is currently investigating the cause of his death.