Two arrested after pursuit of suspected stolen Jeep ends in Hawthorne

Two people were taken into custody after a brief pursuit in Los Angeles.

In South LA, police began pursuing a black Jeep that was believed to be stolen.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect drove through parts of Inglewood and Hawthorne. They were seen recklessly driving on the wrong side of the road, narrowly dodging traffic.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver stopped the vehicle in the area of Fonthill and Rosecrans avenues in the Moneta Gardens area of Hawthorne.

A female driver and male passenger exited the car and were taken into custody without incident.

