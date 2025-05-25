Canoga Park police chase ends with driver plowing into fire hydrant

article

A police chase in Canoga Park on Sunday lasted less than three minutes after the driver hit a fire hydrant.

What we know:

The chase was first reported just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, near Alabama Avenue and Gault Street in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers started chasing a black Mustang, but the chase continued for just one block and lasted just two minutes.

The driver of the Mustang crashed into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Alabama and Hart Street.

Video from the CItizen app showed water shooting high into the air and covering the streets as firefighters worked.

The driver tried to run, but officers were able to catch and arrest him.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was wanted or if he was injured in the crash.