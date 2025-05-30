Pursuit suspect crashes into multiple cars in North Hills

The Brief A high-speed chase of a Honda Civic, reportedly traveling at 125 mph, concluded with two crash scenes in North Hills. The driver was taken to a hospital, and the chase was canceled earlier due to unsafe speeds. The suspect's age and gender are currently unknown, and it's unclear if anyone else was injured.



A high-speed police chase ended with two separate crash scenes in the North Hills area Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

A white Honda Civic, observed traveling at approximately 125 mph, led CHP officers on a chase that began on the northbound 5 Freeway at Sheldon Street, according to authorities.

The chase ultimately ended because the driver was speeding and driving recklessly, officials said.

Shortly after, the Civic was involved in crashes at two locations - Nordhoff Street and Cedros Avenue, and in the 15400 block of Nordhoff, where the suspect hit several parked vehicles.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released information regarding the age or gender of the suspect, who was taken to the hospital.

It is also currently unclear if anyone else was injured in the collisions.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.