Pursuit ends in deadly police shooting in San Gabriel Valley

One person is dead after a police chase turned into a shooting involving police in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday.

According to officials, an officer attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a 2015 Jeep who did not pull over. This led to the start of the pursuit in San Gabriel and ended in the 2600 block of Charlotte in Rosemead.

At the end of the pursuit, the driver of the Jeep was struck by gunfire. The shooting involved two San Gabriel police officers, officials said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and led by the California Department of Justice.