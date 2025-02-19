Need a bodyguard? 'Protector' app launches in Los Angeles

The Brief Startup Protector has launched a mobile app aimed at serving the private security market by providing high-level protection services. The app, also named Protector, allows users to book elite security professionals with the same ease as booking a car on a rideshare platform. Currently, the app is available in Los Angeles and New York City.



If you've ever found yourself in a situation where you needed an armed bodyguard complete with a private motorcade to escort you in Los Angeles, there's now an app for that.

"Protector," which launched Tuesday in LA and New York City, gives users on-demand access to armed ex-military and law enforcement to chauffeur them around town, making the process of hiring elite security professionals as easy as booking a ride through a rideshare app.

What we know:

The Protector app allows users to browse, book, and manage private security services directly from their mobile devices.

The app features a roster of elite security professionals, including active or veteran law enforcement, military, and special forces experts. These professionals bring their frontline expertise to users, ensuring a high level of protection.

"Private security should be fast and easy, not clunky or stressful," said Nick Sarath, founder and CEO of Protector. "Protector redefines what it means to feel safe in the world today."

The professionals include Air Force Pararescuemen, Marine Snipers, Navy SEALs, NYPD and LAPD officers, SWAT team members, and other elite operatives.

How It Works:

The app touts easy mobile booking 24-hours in advance, with a same-day option coming soon, officials said.

Standard service includes a Protector and a black car (Escalade/Suburban) starting at $100 an hour, with a 5-hour minimum.

You pick how many cars you need and even the "choice of how your ‘Protector’ blends in.' Uniform choices include "business formal, casual, or a Tactical Premium experience."

The Protector app.

The backstory:

"For decades, hiring private security has been hindered by outdated models, lengthy sales processes and delayed response times, making it difficult for individuals and communities to secure protection when needed," officials said in a statement.

"Protector streamlines security services through a mobile platform so users can easily browse, book, and manage their protection."

What they're saying:

Nikita Bier, founder of tbh and Gas, added, "The demand for elite, experienced security has never been higher, but the industry has been slow to modernize. Protector is closing this gap by introducing a smarter, more responsive approach to private security in the same consumerized form factor that brought us ridesharing."

Bier described it as "Uber with guns."

What's next:

Protector is also set to launch another product, Patrol, in Los Angeles. This platform will enable neighborhoods to organize and fund community security efforts, offering real-time tracking and enhanced coordination.

Patrol aims to provide a straightforward and efficient way for communities to deploy ongoing patrols and improve visibility.

Protector is now available on iOS. For more information about Protector and its services, visit protector.so .