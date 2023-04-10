Project Angel Food serves 16 millionth meal

Project Angel Food served its 16 millionth meal for a client Monday.

Present for the huge milestone was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who also volunteered to help prepare meals and took a tour of the kitchen.

This is Bass' first visit to Project Angel Food.

The organization's mission is to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles by preparing and delivering Medically Tailored Meals with compassion and hope.

Project Angel Food was founded in 1989, and feeds 2,500 seriously ill people each day, preparing and delivering more than 1.5 million meals per year.