Project Angel Food serves 16 millionth meal

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:56AM
Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Project Angel Food served its 16 millionth meal for a client Monday. 

Present for the huge milestone was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who also volunteered to help prepare meals and took a tour of the kitchen. 

This is Bass' first visit to Project Angel Food. 

Meet the man who received Project Angel Food's 16 millionth meal

Leon talks about why the organization is so important to him and how grateful he is for the meals he receives.

The organization's mission is to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles by preparing and delivering Medically Tailored Meals with compassion and hope. 

Project Angel Food's executive chef, John Gordon, talks about what the milestone means to him as well as the organization.

Project Angel Food was founded in 1989, and feeds 2,500 seriously ill people each day, preparing and delivering more than 1.5 million meals per year.