President Trump's visit to Los Angeles scrubbed following his COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump won't be visiting the Los Angeles area next week after all, with his campaign announcing Friday that in light of his COVID-19 diagnosis, all upcoming campaign events will either be held virtually or postponed.

Trump had been expected to visit the Los Angeles area for a fundraising event Tuesday, sandwiched between a pair of rallies in Arizona.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the president's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," according to a statement from Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager. "In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed.

"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead," he said. "Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events."

Whether the Los Angeles fundraiser -- details of which were never released by the campaign -- will move forward without Trump or virtually was unclear.

Trump confirmed Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean P. Conley, the physician to the president, wrote in a memorandum that "the president and the first lady are both well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Conley wrote that he expected Trump "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

White House officials said Friday that Trump and the first lady were both experiencing mild symptoms.

Alex Isenstadt, a reporter for the online political news website Politico, first reported that Trump would be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday. Emails sent to the Trump campaign seeking confirmation were not returned.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee -- a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee -- circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, urging supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump.

"I'm hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU," the campaign email reads.

Entries for the sweepstakes were due by p.m. Thursday -- 54 minutes before Trump's tweet about his positive test. The contest offered a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, along with a photo opp with Trump. The email did not give any details about the event, failing to specify an exact date or location.

Trump rarely makes appearances in the heavily Democratic Los Angeles area, and the visits are primarily to attend private fundraisers. He was most recently in the area in February, when he attended fundraising events in Beverly Hills and met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Trump had been scheduled to attend a campaign rally Friday night in Sanford, Florida. According to his campaign's website, that event is still moving forward, but virtually.

Health officials have long said that the incubation period for the virus is up to 14 days, meaning somebody who is exposed may take up to two weeks to test positive. Experts also said people who contract the illness can spread it to others before they develop any symptoms or are officially diagnosed.

Trump took part in a debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden Tuesday in Cleveland. Biden announced Friday he had tested negative for the virus.

Among those in attendance at the event was Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and his office confirmed Friday that the mayor has tested negative.

Garcetti "attended Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, at the invitation of the Biden campaign," the mayor's office stated. "He followed the medical guidance and procedures at the event provided by the Cleveland Clinic, including being tested upon arrival and wearing a mask at all times. He did not interact with President Trump, his family or his staff."

Upon his return to Los Angeles, Garcetti was tested for COVID-19 Thursday morning and tested negative, the mayor's office stated.

"Mayor Garcetti offers his best wishes to the president and first lady for a full and quick recovery," the mayor's office stated.

Garcetti is a national co-chair of Biden's campaign.

Various other elected officials, even Democrat staunch critics of the presidents, also offered best wishes to Trump, while noting that the diagnosis should serve as a reminder that the virus has not been eradicated.

"Wishing the president, the first lady and their staff a speedy recovery," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, said. "This virus is deadly serious and cases are once again rising across the U.S. We all need to be careful, be safe and wear masks to protect all of us and save lives."

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, said he is "thankful that the president and the first lady have some of the best medical staff seeing to their needs, and I hope their recovery is quick."

He added, "It cannot be understated -- this is a very serious disease that does not discriminate in who it infects. It should give us pause when it can infect even someone as protected as the president of the United States.