Los Angeles County expands RV street parking restrictions

The Brief LA County supervisors have voted to expand parking restrictions for RVs. Residents said the large vehicles block visibility at intersections and causes even more issues, including unsanitary conditions. A final vote is expected next week.



Los Angeles County roads will be off limits for extended RV parking under a new ordinance that makes it easier to crack down on homeless encampments.

What we know:

LA County residents say these large vehicles block visibility at intersections and driveways, take up limited street parking and create what they call a "visual blight" in their neighborhoods. Other residents say the RV activity brings even more serious issues, crime, illegal dumping and unsanitary conditions.

The LA County Board of Supervisors has given preliminary approval to expand parking restrictions for these so called non-conforming vehicles, including RVs.

The expansion includes East LA, Willowbrook, Lennox, West Athens, and several other areas across the county along residential streets.

The other side:

RV owners claim they don't have very many options.

FOX 11 spoke to a man who had been living in his RV for months, and said he's seen other RV owners connected to housing through the county's Pathway Home Pilot Program, and he'd like to see more outreach.

What's next:

A final vote is expected next week, and if approved, this ordinance would take effect 30 days later.