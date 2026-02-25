Coyote chases toddler in Southern California neighborhood
PASADENA, Calif. - A terrifying incident involving a coyote was caught on camera.
What we know:
The video shows a coyote chasing a toddler outside the family's home in Pasadena.
In the video, a 3-year-old is seen running and screaming as the animal follows through the front gate. The child's mother screamed, which scared the scavenger away.
The family said they've seen coyotes in their Pasadena neighborhood before, but none had ever stumbled onto their property until now.
Breeding season and urban activity
Dig deeper:
Coyote breeding season typically occurs between late January and March, which leads to increased movement as the animals seek out mates and additional food sources.
While coyotes are native to California and play a vital role in controlling rodent populations, they are also known to target small pets and, in rare instances, humans.
Reporting coyote incidents
If there is an immediate life-threatening emergency or a person is being attacked, call 911 immediately.
For non-emergencies and aggressive behavior reporting, you can call the following local resources:
LA County
- Who to Call: Agricultural Commissioner (Aggressive Behavior)
- Phone Number: 626-575-5462
LA City
- Who to Call: Animal Services Hotline
- Phone Number: 888-452-7381
Orange County
- Who to Call: OC Animal Care (Business Hours)
- Phone Number: 714-935-6848
Riverside County
- Who to Call: Department of Animal Services
- Phone Number: 951-358-7387
All Regions
- Who to Call: CDFW (Human Biting Incidents)
- Phone Number: 888-334-2258
Online Report
- Who to Call: CA Dept of Fish and Wildlife
- Link: Wildlife Incident Reporting
The Source: This story was written with information from a Storyful video. This story also used information provided by California wildlife officials.