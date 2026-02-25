Coyote chases toddler in Southern California neighborhood

The Brief Video shows a coyote chasing a toddler in a Pasadena neighborhood. Thankfully, the mother's screams scared the coyote away. Coyote breeding season commonly happens between January and March, increasing movement and sightings.



A terrifying incident involving a coyote was caught on camera.

What we know:

The video shows a coyote chasing a toddler outside the family's home in Pasadena.

In the video, a 3-year-old is seen running and screaming as the animal follows through the front gate. The child's mother screamed, which scared the scavenger away.

The family said they've seen coyotes in their Pasadena neighborhood before, but none had ever stumbled onto their property until now.

Breeding season and urban activity

Dig deeper:

Coyote breeding season typically occurs between late January and March, which leads to increased movement as the animals seek out mates and additional food sources.

While coyotes are native to California and play a vital role in controlling rodent populations, they are also known to target small pets and, in rare instances, humans.

Reporting coyote incidents

If there is an immediate life-threatening emergency or a person is being attacked, call 911 immediately.

For non-emergencies and aggressive behavior reporting, you can call the following local resources:

LA County

Who to Call: Agricultural Commissioner (Aggressive Behavior)

Phone Number: 626-575-5462

LA City

Who to Call: Animal Services Hotline

Phone Number: 888-452-7381

Orange County

Who to Call: OC Animal Care (Business Hours)

Phone Number: 714-935-6848

Riverside County

Who to Call: Department of Animal Services

Phone Number: 951-358-7387

All Regions

Who to Call: CDFW (Human Biting Incidents)

Phone Number: 888-334-2258

Online Report

Who to Call: CA Dept of Fish and Wildlife

Link: Wildlife Incident Reporting