Erewhon celebrates grand opening in West Hollywood

The Brief Erewhon will celebrate its grand opening in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 25. It replaces what was once a Sprouts Farmers Market. The location will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Erewhon, the high-end grocery store known for celebrity sightings and viral social media moments, is celebrating its grand opening in West Hollywood.

What we know:

The latest Erewhon location takes over what was once a Sprouts Farmers Market along Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection of La Cienega.

Ahead of the grand opening, people were lined up in hopes of scoring some exclusive giveaways.

The grand opening will also be celebrated with exclusive merchandise, special gift bags for qualifying members, and limited-edition items that will only be available at the WeHo location, including a "Wake up in WeHo" smoothie. The item will come packed with coffee, protein and adaptogens.

The store will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dig deeper:

One of its most popular drinks was the Hailey Bieber smoothie, which is now known simply as the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

The grocery chain also recently launched the Gabriel Smoothie by Katseye in collaboration with the global girl group.