Preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported in Malibu area
article
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the westside of Los Angeles County early Sunday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported a little before 2:30 a.m. about 12 miles south-southwest of Malibu.
USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.
As of 2:30 a.m. officials did not say if injuries were reported from the earthquake.