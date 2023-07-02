Expand / Collapse search

Preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported in Malibu area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the westside of Los Angeles County early Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported a little before 2:30 a.m. about 12 miles south-southwest of Malibu.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

As of 2:30 a.m. officials did not say if injuries were reported from the earthquake.