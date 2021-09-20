1 dead, 4 others – including pregnant woman – hurt in El Monte crash and shooting

A shooting and a crash in El Monte left at least one person dead, a pregnant woman injured and several others hurt.

The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a possible shooting Monday night. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

SkyFOX was over the scene, which showed a two-car wreck in the area.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, in addition to that dead person, four others – including the pregnant woman – suffered injuries from the incident.

Officials did not specify if it was the crash or the shooting that ultimately killed one of the drivers. Officials also did not say what ultimately injured the four people.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.