Pregnant mom survives getting hit by spare tire on 210 Freeway in LA County

A pregnant mother is speaking out after surviving a horrific accident on the 210 Freeway. A spare tire flew out of a vehicle, smashing the front of the family's car and causing injuries to the mom's face.

Ana Maria Arambula finds herself getting her blood pressure checked as her husband, Angel, cares for the couple’s kids after the strange wreck that happened on Sunday, March 3.

"I’m driving on the 210 [Freeway] westbound," he said, describing the family’s commute to church.

He says a spare tire from another car came loose and bounced on the freeway towards him.

"The tire hits the passenger side," Angel said.

It bounced over the hood and crushed the roof and down towards his wife’s head.

"I wasn’t sure if an airbag had gone off," Ana Maria said. "If we crashed onto something."

"Looked to my right, she’s bleeding," Angel said. "She had her eyes closed. She says she can’t see. She was wearing glasses."

The freak incident ended up crushing her glasses as well as leaving facial cuts – which have since healed. The family says Ana Maria is getting random nose bleeds, but the biggest concern is that she is eight months pregnant.

"Is the baby OK?" Ana Maria recalled saying. "I felt the baby was moving OK. The baby’s very active, so it’s like little kicks."

Angels has since been taking time away from work to watch over the couple’s two kids as his wife recovers from the freak accident.

Brother Jason at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church agrees it was such a freak accident – considering the fact that the family was on their way to church of all places.

"It was shocking. It was shocking to all of us and sad to hear that somebody innocent getting injured in a way and of course, we were nervous for the family and everything, so quite a shock," he said.

Before lighting a candle, Angel credited his military conditioning for keeping him calm and focused and his faith for giving him hope.

"Just in retrospect, remembering the damage and just how far the roof went down toward her face," Angel said. "Again, it could have been a lot worse."

Though they're shaken, Ana Maria believes the baby is OK.

The church has since set up an online fundraiser in hopes of helping the family.