Pre-Thanksgiving traffic much smoother compared to previous years

What a difference a year makes.

Every year, the days leading up to Thanksgiving usually bring out the worst commutes of the year. But this year, as health officials advise against non-emergency travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we're seeing fewer cars on the road.

FOX 11's Ed Laskos was over Sepulveda Boulevard Tuesday night, and the evening commute appeared no different compared to any other weekday commutes during the pandemic.

The marginal traffic delays during the pandemic is a major contrast to previous pre-Thanksgiving traffic, as aerial footage traditionally show severe congestion on Southern California freeways.

