2 Powerball tickets in California worth $1 million each after matching 5 numbers

The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere from a single Powerball to 5 numbers, according to California Lottery officials.

The two top winning tickets both match five numbers. One was sold in Ontario at Eastland Food Market located at 1072 E. G Street. The other was sold in Milpitas at the 7-Eleven located at 1838 Milmount Drive.

For Powerball's Halloween night drawing, one lucky ticket sold in Mid-City matched 5 numbers. That ticket was worth $790,000.

The current jackpot has been rolling since a player in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot on August 3.

Lottery officials said the current jackpot ranks as the 2nd largest in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and 3rd largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Powerball currently holds the world record for the largest jackpot ever: a whopping $1.586 billion prize in 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.