Powerball ticket worth $790,000 sold in LA with 5 of 6 numbers in $1B jackpot

No Powerball jackpot winners were announced from Monday's drawing.

While none of the Powerball participants matched all six of the numbers that would have won them the $1 billion top prize, a ticket sold in Los Angeles matched five of the six numbers, which makes the ticket worth about $790,000.

The lucky Los Angeles ticket was reportedly just missing Powerball number and was sold at a market in Mid-City. Twelve other tickets across the country had five of the six winning numbers, with one being sold at a gas station in the San Joaquin Valley.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball number being 13 and the Power Play of 3. With no winners Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to about $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Over the weekend, there were other close calls among the California lottery participants. On Sunday morning, the California Lottery revealed two tickets matched five of the six numbers correctly, just missing the Powerball number.

The winning numbers during the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the Powerball number 23. Two of the lucky California tickets from Saturday's drawing were sold in Pico Rivera and Markleeville and were worth a little over $552,000 each.

The City News Service contributed to this report.