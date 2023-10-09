Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Orange County

article

No one matched all six numbers for Monday night's $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot, but one lucky California lottery player is $1 million richer after matching five numbers, excluding the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball number was 14. According to the California Lottery a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Lake Forest Drive in Lake Forest.

In addition to the lucky winner in Lake Forest, four other players across the U.S. hit on million-dollar tickets — one in Indiana, one in Oregon and one in Virginia. Additionally, one Florida Powerball player hit all five numbers and the "Power Play," which multiplies their prize money. That person's ticket is worth $2 million, Powerball reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold in California

If you didn't win Monday night you still have a chance to win, as the expected jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to $1.73 billion, which would make it the second-largest jackpot of all time.

The last time someone won the top prize was on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11.