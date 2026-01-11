Powerball ticket worth $800,000 sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth $800,000 was sold in Ventura County. The following were the winning numbers from the Jan. 10 drawing: 5, 19, 21, 28, 64. PB: 14 The new jackpot has been bumped up to $137 million.



As the nation awaits the winner of the Powerball lottery jackpot winner, a ticket worth $800,000 was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website on Saturday night, the aforementioned ticket – worth $812,000 – was sold at an Arco AM/PM on West Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark.

This comes as a drawing for the then-jackpot of $124 million was held on Saturday, January 10. The following were the winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

5, 19, 21, 28, 64. PB: 14

The drawing for the upcoming $137 million jackpot will be held on Monday, January 12 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 137 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

