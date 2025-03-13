These 4 California Lottery players are new millionaires

Four California residents are new millionaires after striking it rich with the California Lottery, claiming a total of $5.5 million in prizes.

For Guadalupe Guerro, an everyday purchase of Scratchers resulted in a $1 million prize from the $100 million Mega Cash game.

"I was visiting my mom in Santa Rosa, and on my way home, I decided to stop at a store to buy some Scratchers tickets," Guerro told the California Lottery. "I usually prefer the $5 tickets, but that day I bought two $10 tickets instead."

"At first, I thought I had won $1,000, but then my kid pointed out, ‘No, that’s not a thousand, that’s a million!’"

Guerro purchased his lucky ticket at MD Liquor and Food in Rohnert Park.

In San Jose, Jesus Perez spent $10 on a Loteria Grande Scratchers game at the Rotten Robbie on Saratoga Avenue.

"When I scratched it, I thought I hadn’t won anything, and I felt sad," he said. "But before tossing it away, I decided to check one last time."

After checking the results with his phone, he was shocked to learn he had earned the top prize of $1 million.

In Sun Valley, Jorge Loza matched five numbers in Powerball, nearly hitting the big jackpot with his lucky ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven on Sunland Boulevard.

Rounding out the lucky four winners is Teresa Cisneros, who won $1 million from her lucky Single Double, Triple Scratchers ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven on North Ventura Avenue in Ventura.