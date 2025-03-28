Powerball ticket worth $5.7 million sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $515 million Powerball lottery winner, someone in California may be $5.7 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket worth $5,717,713 was sold at the Rocklin Mini Mart in Rocklin, an area about 25 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $484 million.

Below were the winning numbers for March 26, which apparently no one got:

5, 20, 29, 39, 53. PB: 6.

What's next:

The drawing for the $515 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, March 29 at 8 p.m. PT.

How much after taxes?:

There are 515 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

