Powerball ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Hollywood; No one got all 6 numbers in $905M drawing

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Los Angeles. This comes as nobody got all six numbers in the drawing for the then-jackpot of $905 million. The following were the winning numbers in the Aug. 10 drawing: 6, 37, 54, 55, 64. PB: 10.



Feeling lucky? As the nation waits for the winner of Powerball's $975 million lottery winner, someone in California may be up to $1.4 million richer.

According to the California Lottery's website late Monday night, a ticket worth $1,478,686 was sold at 7-Eleven near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Wilton Place in Hollywood.

The news comes as Powerball held a drawing for the then-top prize of $905 million.

Below were the winning numbers for August 10, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

6, 37, 54, 55, 64. PB: 10.

The drawing for the $975 million jackpot will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 975 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.