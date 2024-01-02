Powerball ticket worth $1.2 million sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Check your tickets!
While the sole ticket for Monday night's whopping $810 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in Michigan, someone in California is $1.2 million richer after matching five numbers.
That lucky ticket was sold at the Country Store located at 72129 Baker Boulevard in Baker, San Bernardino County.
Six other tickets sold in California matched four out of the six numbers and are worth $23,000 each, according to lottery officials.
The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.