Powerball ticket worth over $451,000 sold in California

Check your tickets!

As Powerball awaits the next millionaire in its highly-anticipated drawing, one lottery ticket matching 5 numbers worth $451,011 was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, a single ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 4316 Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 11, 38, 51 68, and Powerball 5.

SUGGESTED:

If that ticket wasn't yours, well there's a silver lining after all. No one has yet matched all six numbers.

That means the Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $760 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Saturday, Dec. 30.

Good luck!



