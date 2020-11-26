Power shutoffs due to fire risk left families in the dark mid-Thanksgiving preps

Families were in the middle of cooking turkeys, roasts, even lobsters, when the power went off in the Canyon Country, Agua Dulce and Simi Valley neighborhood, and that was during early Thursday morning. By early afternoon, 5,000 Edison customers were left in the dark.

The shutoff impacted Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Kern counties.

Edison spokesperson Jeff Monford explains there is no specific wind threshold but generally, when weather authorities issue warnings, they take the lead from their meteorologists and watch over the 80 cameras set up near equipment in their service areas. Most customers received phone notices that they were being considered for shutoffs around Wednesday.

On Thursday night, as many as 100,000 could be affected.

So how are people getting ready? In communities like Agua Dulce, generators are working overtime on this holiday. Last year, it was snowing on Thanksgiving, so it’s not necessarily a new thing, to lose power.

Nevertheless, many we talked to say they wish that electrical lines were installed underground, to avoid the possibility of electrical equipment starting fires.

You can click here to see where the power may be out, or if your neighborhood is being affected. You can also find out where Edison has set up trucks, with generators for your phones, and snacks, if you need them.

