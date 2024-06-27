Possible mass shooting under investigation in Lancaster; 2 dead

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

A possible mass shooting is under investigation in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near East Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way on Wednesday night. Multiple sources tell FOX 11 more than four people were shot in the incident.

As of 10 p.m., LASD confirmed two people were dead, but did not give an exact number of people shot in total. It is unknown if the alleged gunman and the people shot knew each other. Officials also did not say if gang members were involved in the shooting.

No arrests were announced in connection to Tuesday night's shooting as of 11 p.m.

The news of the deadly shooting comes less than a day after three separate shootings broke out in Lancaster. It is unknown if the June 26 shooting was related to any of the June 25 shootings.

