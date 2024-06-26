Lancaster shootings: 2 killed, 1 wounded in night of violence

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate three separate shootings in the Lancaster area within two hours Tuesday night.

The night of violence began at approximately 7:21 p.m. near 30th Street and Avenue J 8 where authorities said a man was transported to the Antelope Valley Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Sheriff’s deputies were seen searching the area near Cal State’s Antelope Valley Campus for a suspect. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Less than five miles away, a second shooting was reported near the 45600 block of Sierra Hwy in Lancaster at approximately 8:45 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies then responded to a third shooting at a Chevron gas station at East Avenue L and Fourth Street where a man was gunned down in the parking lot. The victim later died after being transported by ambulance from the scene.

Authorities are investigating all three shootings within five miles of each other in the city of Lancaster and searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting incidents is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500.