Uh, oh. Here we go again...

Weeks after FOX 11 looked into reports of a mystery person in a jetpack, the "Jetpack Guy" may have made a possible return.

According to a social media post from Sling Pilot Academy, a school in Torrance that trains aspiring airline pilots, one of the flight instructors caught a video showing a subject resembling a "guy in a jetpack," on Monday, December 21.

However, the school admits in a social media post that it's not sure if it actually is the infamous Jetpack Guy.

"The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object," Sling Pilot Academy said in a social media post.

Below is a video shared by Sling Pilot Academy:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The FAA told FOX 11 in a statement that the agency takes these sighting reports seriously but haven't been able to "validate" some of the reports they have gotten in the past. As for the possible Dec. 21 sighting, FAA said it hasn't received any recent reports.

Below is a statement released by the FAA:

"The FAA has not received any recent reports from pilots who believe they may have seen someone in a jetpack in the skies around Los Angeles. The FAA has taken the sighting reports it has received seriously, and has worked closely with the FBI to investigate them. However, the FAA has been unable to validate the reports."

