Possible hazmat incident at Eastvale Amazon fulfillment center forces evacuation, 6 taken to hospital

Several people were taken to the hospital after a possible hazmat incident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale on Saturday.

Cal Fire-Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call the facility in the 5200 block of Goodman Way a little after 4:30 p.m. The incident forced 150 employees to evacuate, according to firefighters.

Six people were taken to local hospitals for "minor to moderate" injuries, according to firefighters.

Officials did not say what prompted the incident to happen in the first place.

