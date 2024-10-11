Porter Ranch mom charged with murdering 3-month-old baby, dad charged with abuse

The Brief Jalyn Simone SmithJermott has been charged with the murder of her 3-month-old son, according to DA George Gascón. The boy's father, Eric Shannon Johnson, has been charged with child abuse and has pleaded not guilty. The baby was found in his bassinet in September, not breathing.



A Porter Ranch mother has been charged with murdering her 3-month-old baby, District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. The boy's father has also been charged with child abuse.

Jalyn Simone SmithJermott and Eric Shannon Johnson have both been charged in the baby's death last month.

On Sept. 10, the baby was found not breathing in his bassinet, according to the DA's office. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Gascón on Friday announced that SmithJermott had been charged with one count of murder, and a felony count of assault on a child causing death. Johnson has been charged with one count of child abuse.

"My heart goes out to the victim, who suffered unimaginable pain at the hands of those who were meant to provide love, safety and protection," Gascón said in a press release.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this week. SmithJermott is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 14.

SmithJermott faces 25 years to life in prison, if convicted; Johnson faces a potential six-year sentence.