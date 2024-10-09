Baby killed by dog in Torrance

The Brief A baby has died after being bitten by a dog in Torrance. The dog was taken into custody by Torrance Animal Control. Authorities have not yet released details about the breed of the dog.



A one-month-old child has died after being bitten by a dog at a home in Torrance, authorities confirmed.

The Torrance Police Department received a call about an animal bite at approximately 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at a residence on Martha Avenue.

The Torrance Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the injured baby to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

Torrance Police officers interviewed the parents at the hospital and later sent detectives to both the scene of the attack and the hospital to continue the investigation. The dog involved was taken into custody by Torrance Animal Control.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have not yet released details about the breed of the dog or circumstances surrounding the attack.

SUGGESTED:

The Torrance Police Department expressed condolences to the family and the community, stating they are deeply saddened by the tragic event.

Investigators are continuing to examine the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 310-328-3456.