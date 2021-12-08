Popular 'Lights on Display' in Sherman Oaks makes a return after a two year hiatus

The popular 'Lights on Display' in Sherman Oaks is making a return this year after a two year hiatus.

The show plays at the home, belonging to Mike Ziemkowski, on Longview Valley Road. He has been running the show for about 20 years.

"It has grown quite a bit over the years, adding new features, and new characters. Every year is a new show with new music and a new video," said Ziemkowski.

Ziemkowski makes his display by hand, including the animatronics.

"Everything is handmade from the candy canes, the tree, all the characters. It's just a labour of love. I've always enjoyed animated store window characters, animated figures and with the technology available now, I wanted to step it up a little bit and do animated figures programmed to music that can sing and dance," he said.

The display took Ziemkowski twelve days to put it up this year, but months of programming the animatronics. He includes music and a video, which at times, plays home videos of his own family.

"I grew up with Christmas. My parents made Christmas so special and I just want to bring it to everybody else and share the joy of Christmas and the fun of it all. It's a little whimsy in this world that needs it," he said.

The show runs through New Year's Day.

